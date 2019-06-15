Xiaomi smartphone users are eagerly waiting for MIUI 11, but the Chinese smartphone company has better news for its fans. Ahead of the feature-packed MIUI 11 rollout to all eligible phones, Xiaomi released a list of 11 devices that will receive Google's latest Android Q as early as this year.

Android Q beta for non-Pixel smartphones included Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 and Redmi K20 Pro and these phones naturally made it to the list of phones eligible for Android Q. Xiaomi additionally revealed the names of other smartphones to receive stable Android Q during the fourth quarter of this year. They include Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S, Redmi K20, and Mi 9 SE.

But the list doesn't end there. Xiaomi further added two popular Redmi phones, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, to the list of Android Q eligible phones. But owners of Redmi Note 7 models will have to wait until Q1 2020 for the update rollout.

The information about Android Q stable rollout to 11 Xiaomi phones was posted on the official MIUI Forum in China. It's worth noting that the rollout schedule is applicable to the Chinese variants of the eligible phones. Even though there's no official word on when Android Q for the enlisted phones will arrive in global and Indian markets, it is possible that the rollout will be staged a few weeks apart.

Considering Xiaomi is still working on MIUI 11, which has been in development since January, the company is playing it safe by stressing that the Android Q schedule is only a rough estimate. There might be some changes in the schedule depending on any hurdles that might arise.

Xiaomi's list for Android Q eligibility is brief, but more devices are likely to be added in the near future. For now, Xiaomi users have something equally exciting to look forward to - MIUI 11. The updated custom Android interface is expected to bring smoother, better UI, major design overhaul, system-wide dark mode, optimisation for foldable screens and much more.

MIUI 11 will be available to a long list of phones in Xiaomi's portfolio. You can check all about it in our earlier MIUI 11 post.