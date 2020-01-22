Just like any other modern-day smartphone, Redmi K30 pro, the flagship smartphone model for power-hungry users, has been spotted at the mobile benchmarking website GeekBench. As expected, the soon-to-launch Redmi smartphone is purportedly coming with the latest Qualcomm SoC, SnapDragon 865 paired with 8 GB of RAM.

The SoC SnapDragon 865 would undoubtedly meet the expectations of Redmi evangelists. This top-line Qualcomm processor works as the brain behind many 2020 flagships. But having just 8 GB RAM would disappoint many potential buyers as they have already become used to features like 12 GB RAM. But of course, the amount of RAM indicates that the smartphone would come in an affordable price range and might taste massive success.

The Redmi K30 Pro has managed to score 903 in single-core and 3362 in the multi-core test respectively. The scores suggest the device would be capable of handling most of the tasks without any hitch.

Though no other details are available as of now, the Geekbench listing further hinted the device would run on Android 10 powered MIUI 11 interface out-of-the-box and offer 5G connectivity.

Redmi K30, the standard version of the same device, was released in China recently with another latest Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 765G and offer 5G connectivity. But the expensive 865 in Redmi K30 Pro hints the upcoming Pro version would be a little more expensive than its already available sibling.

The Redmi K30 and K30 5G come in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. While the 6 GB RAM version is available in 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage, the 8 GB edition comes with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

The device also has a 120Hz 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution count of 2400x1080 pixels. Though the refresh rate sounds impressive, the LCD display might disappoint many Xiaomi fans.

The device also has a dual-camera selfie shooter and a primary camera array boasting- 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide (120 degrees FOV), 5MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Redmi K30 also houses a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Both the Redmi K30 and K30 Pro are expected to arrive in the Singapore market by February 2020.