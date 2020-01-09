Xiaomi has been making its Mi Band fitness tracker better than the last one with each new iteration, by adding new features and nifty upgraded. Take the Mi Band 4 for example which now comes with a colour OLED display compared to the monochrome OLED display on its predecessor, the Mi Band 3.

However, it's also a fact that both the bands look exactly the same since the design hasn't changed a bit. But Xiaomi could go all out with its upcoming Mi Band 5 which will pack some major upgrades over the Mi Band 4.

According to the latest rumors doing the rounds, the Mi Band 5 will look very different than the Mi Band 4, because it will sport a bigger display. The Mi Band 5 will come with a 1.2-inch OLED colour display compared to the 0.95-inch colour OLED display on its predecessor. A bigger display means that users will not only have better visibility and larger text but also more touch-sensitive screen to interact with the fitness band.

Mi Band 5 will pack a bigger display and NFC

This will be a major upgrade compared to the earlier days when the fitness bands only have a few LED dots that would glow up and it was just a tracking device and nothing more. All of the data was accessible on the app in the wearer's phone.

Mi Band 5 with its larger display will be able to display a lot more stuff than before, yet be compact and small enough to be called a fitness band and not a smartwatch, which Xiaomi already has in the form of the Mi Watch and the recently launched and more affordable Mi Watch Color.

The Global Verizon of the Mi Band 5 is also said to have NFC connectivity which opens the doors to contactless payments and a lot more. So, the next time you're at a coffee shop, you'll be able to make payments using your Mi Band 5 using Google Pay support. Xiaomi's Mi Pay is the only payment option that's supported on the Mi Band 4 and it's not available everywhere, but this could change when the Mi Band 5 is launched.

Pricing

Xiaomi's Mi Bands have always been priced under $40 or S$50, and this will also be the case with the Mi Band 5 which is expected to start at CNY 179 or roughly $25 in China, but the Global Verizon could cost a little more.

Xiaomi's smart wearables subsidiary Huami has already confirmed that it has started working on the Mi Band 5 and we could expect the band to be launched in China sometime in June, followed by a global launch the next month.