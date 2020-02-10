Amid the coronavirus outbreak, consumer electronics conglomerate Xiaomi is all set to launch its 2020 flagship smartphone series on February 13. However, unlike previous years, Xiaomi has announced that it would reveal the much-awaited smartphone via an online-only event. Through a post on Chinese social media Weibo, Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun announced the launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has appeared in the rumor mill with more information about its design, specifications and pricing. As expected, the official launch posters have surfaced on the internet claiming the official launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on the said date.

Design

The leaked images of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro hint that both the devices would come with curved OLED display sharing its space with a punch-hole style selfie camera on the top of it. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro would come with an AI-enabled quad-camera setup to meet primary photography requirements. But the Mi 10 Pro would feature an additional sensor to offer even better image quality.

Camera

A bunch of earlier rumors claimed the primary sensor of the Mi 10 primary-camera module would come with 108 MP to impress the photography buff. Xiaomi has to compete with Samsung and Huawei in the photography segment as both the smartphone makers are just about to unveil their own flagships with improved camera quality. Moving one step further, Samsung is tipped to launch a special edition for photography buffs called Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Specifications

According to Xiaomi's President Lin Bin's announcement at the annual Qualcomm Tech Summit at the end of 2019, the Mi 10 is expected to come powered with Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC Snapdragon 865. The Mi 10 Pro is expected to feature a slightly enhanced Snapdragon 865G for offering improved gaming performance. The Mi 10 is also likely to come with at least one model featuring 16 GB RAM memory and 512 GB internal storage. In contrast, the base model of Mi 10 would have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Pricing

Besides 5G connectivity, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro would come with Wi-Fi-6, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage. The Mi 10 Pro is expected to come with a 66W fast-charging solution.

The leaked poster on the internet claims the Mi 10 price would start at 4200 yuan or SGD 835, while the 12 GB + 256 GB storage would come available at 4500 yuan or SGD 895 roughly. The prices are not official.

(Source- 1,2,3)