Ahead of its foreseen launch, Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone Mi 10 is receiving a lot of media attention. However, like many of the anticipated smartphone pre-launch news, a majority of them are fake claims, intending to create some ripples among its fans.

Following the necessary device registration at the Chinese authority website TENAA and European website EEC, a new poster claims the Mi 10 might be unleashed on February 11. South Korean smartphone maker Samsung too is launching its 2020 flagship smartphone series Galaxy S20 series on the same day.

However, Xiaomishka.ru, a trusted Xiaomi leaker for years, has expressed a skeptical view about the launch date. He has said that the launch poster which has gone viral, has most probably been designed by fans. The blogger further claimed that the phone featured in the design looks quite like Mi Mix Alpha, instead of Mi 10.

However, Xiaomishka has hinted that the launch date might be possible, with the much-touted Xiaomi smartphone likely to launch on February 10 or a day before.

Xiaomi 10 USP

Xiaomi is known for its smart strategies behind phone specifications and pricing to get ahead of the competition. With the 2020 flagship Mi 10, Xiaomi is expected to go all out to impress potential buyers. According to earlier leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 10 would come powered with Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB or more RAM memory. The Mi 10 would pack a 108 MP primary camera sensor and is supposed to be available at a budget-friendly price. For instance, the Mi 9 with triple-rear camera module and a first-to-offer in-display fingerprint sensor was unveiled at 2999 yuan. The pricing strategy of Mi 9 was significant since it is almost half the price of any competitors' flagship device. In 2020 too, Mi 10 is expected to play the same card of coming up with the cheapest available Snapdragon 865, and 108 MP powered smartphone in the market.

Specs

According to numerous claims, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is purported to come with a 6.5-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate count of 90Hz. A latest leaked image hints that the upcoming Mi device might come with a punch-hole style selfie camera mounted on the top-left corner of the display. Alongside the 108 MP camera, Mi 10 would probably pack a 20 MP ultra-wide camera, 12 MP Macro camera and a 5MP ToF sensor. The smartphone would come in two editions - Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Both the models would support 5G connectivity, wireless and reverse wireless charging, 4000+ mAh battery along with a rapid fast-charging solution.