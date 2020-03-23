Xiaomi is all set to launch a slew of exciting products alongside its highly awaited smartphone Redmi K30 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom. According to a report by 91 Mobiles via tipster Ishan Agarwal's tweet, the Chinese conglomerate will unveil an upgrade to its existing

RedmiBook laptop, an advanced air purifier. Xiaomi will also reportedly launch a product dubbed Redmi X in partnership with the American graffiti artist Keith Haring. The upcoming RedmiBook 14 will arrive as an upgrade to Xiaomi's AMD powered laptop RedmiBook 14 Ryzen edition.

Laptop could be loaded with new features

Though there are no further details available about the forthcoming Redmi laptop yet, the report claims that the Chinese smartphone maker will probably feature the new AMD 4000 Ryzen APU coupled with 16 GB RAM memory and 512 GB SSD storage.

The RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition laptop will pack an AMD Radeon Vega graphic card, and a 14-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution. The computer will also come up with a rugged build quality with a compact form-factor and a trimmed-down bezel to make the laptop handier.

Xiaomi had tied up with AMD and launched its first-ever Redmi laptop in 2019. The 2019 edition of RedmiBook laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 series of APU. The RedmiBook 2019 edition features an 8 GB RAM and 500 GB SSD.

New air purifier to be unveiled

Alongside the laptop, Xiaomi will unveil a new air purifier in China called Mi Air Purifier F1 which will be the successor to Mi Air Purifier Pro H, with a feature to remove formaldehyde. For the Redmi X range of products, Xiaomi has partnered with the renowned graffiti artist Keith Haring, which suggests that it could be a graphical accessory such as phone cases or watch bands.

According to multiple rumours, the Redmi K30 Pro will come with an HDR10+ super AMOLED display manufactured by Samsung. The screen is tipped to offer 1200 nits of peak brightness, a touch sampling ratio of 180Hz, and a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. However, the downside of the display is it will restrict its refresh rate to 60 Hz.

Redmi K30 to have Snapdragon 865 SoC?

The Redmi K30 Pro will supposedly pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 based storage. For cooling requirements, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to pack the largest vapour chamber. As expected, the Redmi K30 Pro will come up with 5G connectivity along with a new Bluetooth feature with a massive range of up to 400m. The Redmi K30 Pro is supposed to come available in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM editions with inbuilt storage ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

Due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi K30 Pro via a live streaming event which can be viewed via the official Redmi channel in Chinese social media website Weibo.