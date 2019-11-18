At the China Global Partner Conference event, held from Nov.14 to 16, 2019 at Guangzhou, the Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun stated that, if the company smartphones ranging anything above $285 or 2000 Yuan is considered to be 5G smartphones. The company's CEO stated that he's planning to add 10 5G phones, which will be available at the price of mid-range smartphones.

Lei said that the company is all set for a big launch next year. With 5G chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek's new 5G chipset announcement at the event, it makes a perfect fit for mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi users/new smartphone buyers would be able to afford it for less than four hundred dollars.

Also, he mentioned that these smartphones will be launching in the first six-month period of 2020. By this, we can understand that the company has shared half of its news about the plans of the first half of the year. As per the reports, the company has already launched a 5G+AIoT strategy to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT services.

Furthermore, Lei asked China Mobile company to accelerate the work speed to launch eSIM services across China. Apple Watch 3 was the foremost terminal product to support eSIM services, where users can communicate from iPhone via Bluetooth. The company's concern is that due to the late availability of eSIM services in other parts of China, it would impact the sales of the watches manufactured by the company.

So far, the services are currently available only in 7 cities of China, which include Nanjing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shenzhen. The company plans to capture the 5G market by making affordable smartphones with the inclusion of the latest technology. In addition to that Xiaomi is also working on a foldable smartphone, the image of which was leaked by the company by exhibiting the clamshell look to its users.

With Xiaomi already making its foray making 5G smartphones (Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Mi 9 Pro 5G, and the wraparound Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha), major players like OnePlus and Samsung have also entered the market of 5G smartphones, giving neck and neck competition to Xiaomi. Also, there are rumors that Apple's iPhone 12 would be coming up with 5G connectivity. So next year, users are expected to see a large number of 5G phones floating in the market.