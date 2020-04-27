Xiaomi has just unveiled a new Mi 10 5G variant alongside a smartwatch in China. The latest smartphone dubbed Mi 10 Youth is an enhanced version of its Mi 10 Youth smartphone which was launched in Europe back in March 2020. However, the new Mi 10 Youth comes with a few significant changes, including a powerful camera for upping the ante against its competitors.

USP of Mi 10 Youth 5G

The Mi 10 Youth packs a powerful rear camera module to offer decent images irrespective of the lighting conditions. The primary camera module packs a 48 MP primary sensor alongside a 50 MP telephoto sensor capable of providing 5x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom, a 120-degree wide-angle sensor and a macro camera sensor measures at 2cm.

The rear camera setup comes with an enhanced camera interface with 12 new photography features including AI magic, Kaleidoscope, AI Magic Avatar (clone mode), AI Magic Emoji, dual-view style besides AI + AR features offered in MI 10 smartphone cameras. The device also packs a 16 MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Mi 10 Youth packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and will be available in two RAM variants. The 6 GB version of Mi 10 Youth will come in 64 GB, and 128 GB storage, while the 8 GB Xiaomi smartphone would be rolled out in 128 GB and 256 GB.

The smartphone will further pack a 6.5-inch waterfall AMOLED display with HDR10 compliance, 180Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness.

Mi 10 Youth price and availability

The smartphone will come with 5G connectivity and house a 4160 mAh battery inbuilt with 22.5W fast charging support. The Mi 10 Youth will be available in five color variants — mint green, black, white blue, and peach alongside a special Doremon edition. The Mi Youth is open for preorder in China and can be availed of from May 30 via major online and offline stores.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G edition of smartphone 6 GB RAM models will be available at $326 (64 GB edition) and $325 (128 GB edition). In comparison, the 8 GB models are priced at roughly $353 (128 GB storage) and $395 for the 256 GB storage edition.

Xiaomi Watch Color X special edition smartwatch

Xiaomi has also launched its latest budget smartwatch dubbed Watch Color X Keith Haring special edition. Xiaomi has partnered with the international graffiti artist Keith Haring for the special edition smartwatch.

Available at an affordable price tag of 899 yuan or roughly $126, the Watch Color X special edition smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a 420 mAh battery. The Watch Color X comes with a waterproof design and connectivity features including Bluetooth 5.0 technology, NFC and home-brewed AI voice assistant.