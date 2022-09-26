xHashtag announces the launch of Soulbound Tokens on Solana

Blockchain technology is already disrupting the way businesses are done. xHashtag is one such protocol that explores how the blockchain can be used to shape the future of work. Brands can jointly assemble a diverse workforce and provide them with the opportunity to create value while paired with skilled people. Individuals will be able to discover new opportunities they would have never known existed, while also getting paid to do what they love. Along with that, businesses will be able to find the right people for them, boost their productivity, and save time and money.

The emerging job platform, as an example, is a futuristic Web3 vision that allows users to be reimbursed for creating value, while they make their skills discoverable and mutually beneficial. Blockchain technology provides a fair system of evaluation that consists of an impartial assessment of the capabilities of an individual.

Recently, xHashtag has just announced the launch of its Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) on Solana called #Soultag aka SoulSwag. Soultags are minted as semi-fungible, non-transferable SBTs which projects can entirely customize as per their requirements. Different parameters can be altered or modified, including fixing representative images or a video, setting a start and end time for #Soultag SBT claims, whitelisting users who can claim the #Soultag SBT, and charging fees for claiming the SBT.

These Soulbound Tokens enhance the Solana ecosystem by creating different incentives. Anyone can make a job call and put in the claim requirements, which incentivizes people to perform specific tasks in exchange for rewards.

A smart contract owner can allow a list of wallets to operate a smart contract based on their collection of Soultags. It can also be utilized to identify members who have contributed to a project both on-chain and off-chain. With the launch of SBTs, the xHashtag platform has become a unique space where all the members can connect with each other and discover their skills and interests.

xHashtag is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, driven by a diverse group of visionaries, led by founder Monica Durga, who has vast experience in the blockchain ecosystem. Monica is bullish about Soulbound Tokens and the impact they can have on a decentralized and digitized society. "Employers will be able to assemble specialized teams on-demand using Soultag identity credentials, which will change how teams are built," she says.

#Soultag is available free to all eligible users. One can easily claim the badge by having a small amount of gas in their wallet. The project has incredible potential to disrupt the current job market and positively impact the world. It allows all participants to create a fair and innovative ecosystem that revolutionizes how individuals access jobs, make claims, and get rewarded.