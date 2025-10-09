XDC Network Fuels GoodDollar's Vision for Universal Basic Income with $900K Grant

In a time when technology and AI are actively redefining the rules of money and how we earn it, financial inequality remains a persistent sticking point. In fact, according to various reports, 1% of the population holds over 50% of global wealth. But that's about to change.

XDC Network has awarded a whopping $900,000 grant to Good Dollar, a block chain-based protocol that is pioneering universal basic income (UBI) distribution through digital assets. This will expand global access to income, accelerate the adoption of G$ GoodDollar's community token as well as demonstrate how decentralized technology can provide viable solutions to financial inclusion.

Empowering the Masses Through Digital Inclusion

Built as a non-profit, open protocol platform, GoodDollar believes that financial access should be a right, not a privilege. It enables anyone, regardless of location, to claim diminutive amounts of G$ as a form of universal income. Since its launch, GoodDollar has grown into a global platform with over 910,000 community members across 210 countries and regions.

Yoni Assia, Founder of GoodDollar and CEO of eToro, describes the project as one designed mainly for the people.

"GoodDollar is about real people, from students paying for their education to vendors selling produce. With XDC's support, we're scaling a movement to empower millions through universal basic income. While technology and innovation hold great potential, we believe that they must be accompanied by the goal of inclusivity. This is why eToro funded the creation of GoodDollar, today one of the largest UBI projects in the world," the Founder says.

"Technology Accompanied By the Goal of Inclusivity"

Besides being a UBI distribution project, GoodDollar also acts as a gateway to Web3, enabling users to engage in peer-to-peer transactions, digital commerce, and savings. Each month, thousands use G$ for donations, mobile top-ups, and merchant payments, proving again that blockchain technology can adequately solve human financial needs.

The $900,000 grant will mark a new phase in GoodDollar's global growth, helping bring digital income into everyday life. Atul Khekade, Co-founder of XDC Network shares the same sentiment. He sees the collaboration as a bridge between innovation and inclusion.

"Our grant to GoodDollar bridges digital and real-world economies, creating a model where anyone, anywhere, can thrive. AI is accelerating inequality, but GoodDollar and XDC are building a fairer future. From food trucks to tuition, G$ is already being used in communities, and this partnership will scale that impact," the Co-founder said.

With over 35,000 monthly users, 85+ million transactions, and more than $630,000 in G$ distributed globally, GoodDollar has stamped its feet as one of the most active and largest blockchain-based social impact projects.

Scaling Impact Through Infrastructure

XDC Network's hybrid blockchain is designed to be scalable, fast, and enterprise-grade—the kind of infrastructure GoodDollar needs to scale to the next level. XDC Network will simplify access to Web3, unlocking tons of digital opportunities that were previously accessible to only a select few. Additionally, it will deliver the cost efficiency, performance, and financial focus necessary to support the global adoption of G$.

The grant, however, will fund technical developments across various areas, such as:

The integration of GoodWallet with the XDC ecosystem to deliver faster and less expensive transactions

The launch of a new GoodDollar reserve on the XDC Network, promoting liquidity and a sense of stability for the growing G$ economy

Technical underground works to facilitate seamless, cheap, and scalable claiming of the G$ token

"By integrating with XDC, we're strengthening the infrastructure behind GoodDollar, opening new pathways for everyday value exchange, saving, and participation in the digital economy. By connecting business-ready infrastructure with a mission-driven UBI protocol, this integration lays the groundwork for broader adoption of G$ in ways that are accessible, efficient, and aligned with the future of digital money," Atul Khekade elaborates further on the vision behind this forward-thinking collaboration.

At a time when 1% of the people own over 50% of global wealth, GoodDollar proposes a bold alternative, one that is transparent, open, and decentralized. XDC Network's $900,000 is more than financial support, it is a step towards redefining what blockchain technology can achieve when it aligns with human interests.