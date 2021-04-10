X-Rated Photos of Bella Thorne Leaked Online After OnlyFans Hack

Onlyfans debutante Bella Thorne's X-rated photos have been leaked online. The former Disney star's explicit photos became accessible to hackers after OnlyFans experienced a breach last month. Thorne, who has 24.3 million followers on Instagram, joined the adult content platform 'OnlyFans' in August last year to attract more followers and at the same took the opportunity to generate income through her sexy photos and videos online.

The website, which is known for X-rated content, posted by mostly adult stars and social media influencers, and Hollywood stars was breached by hackers. Bella Thorne is just one of the celebrities who became a target of cybercriminals.

Meanwhile, Thorne has not commented on the OnlyFans nudes leak. The X-rated content is said to have been leaked on a shared Google Drive after it was posted to a hacking forum. Explicit images from hundreds of OnlyFans accounts of celebrities and sex workers were shared through google drive and leaked online.

While BackChannel founder Aaron DeVera claimed that it is not uncommon for OnlyFans subscribers to share files. This incident was somewhat unique as the content of many users was bundled in one folder. "This implies that multiple contributors likely added to the cache, or that the uploader sourced the content from multiple leaks," said the founder.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne made a huge buzz on social media after she announced her joining on the subscription-based X-rated OnlyFans site in August 2020 which even lead the adult website to "briefly" crash. The former Disney actor managed to set a record becoming the first OnlyFans content creator to earn $1 million in just 24 hours.

However, it wasn't possible to detect the numbers of affected accounts without downloading and opening each individual file. Moreover, there isn't a way to know which OnlyFans accounts have been targeted by hackers, but software has been developed by researchers to detect if a user was a part of the leak. Meanwhile, a representative for OnlyFans has denied any hacking of the adult content site.

Recently, many renowned Hollywood celebrities joined OnlyFans to make millions. From rapper Bhad Bhabie to well-known celebrities like Cardi B, Amber Rose, Tyga and Tyler Posey, all have taken the advantage of the platform so far.

Bella Thorne's Instagram Video

Bella Thorne recently posted a sexy video on her official Instagram account. The video in which Bella is seen flaunting her flawless figure in a sultry black bikini has garnered much attention from social media fans. The ex-Disney star twirled in the video showcasing her plum butts and blonde locks.