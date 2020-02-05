Alien, UFO, extraterrestrial entities and their visit to earth- all these topics may sound like a hoax and mostly related to conspiracy theorists as well as science fiction movies. But there are many who believe that all of them do exist in real life, even though there is no solid proof or evidence.

But recently, a department in the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (MoD), which conducted investigations on UFOs since the early 1950s to 2009, has ended the program. As of now the investigation reports were locked as classified files, which they have decided to make public this year.

The UFO sighting files

As per the reports, these sighting incidents were so interesting and unbelievable that it captured the attention of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill. In his famous July 28, 1952 memo, Churchill asked his air minister, "What does all this stuff about flying saucers amount to? What can it mean? What is the truth?" On August 9, the response began with 'The various reports about unidentified flying objects, described by the Press as "flying saucers"', was the subject of a full Intelligence study in 1951.

Earlier, the ministry had published files about UFO online at the UK National Archives website. But now decades later, the MoD has decided to make their investigation public after PA Media, a British news agency, filed a request for the UFO files under the Freedom of Information Act.

After facing queries from media, the officials thought that it would be better if they publish these records, rather than continue sending documents to the National Archives. A spokesperson for the British Royal Air Force (RAF) told The Telegraph that all these UFO-related reports will be released this year on a dedicated gov.uk web page.

It should be noted that after the changes in the policy on December 1, 2009, they stopped keeping a record of such bizarre sighting incidents. But a former UFO investigator for the MoD, Nick Pope mentioned that whatever the MoD had found earlier, will be published online within the next few months.

UFOs are real or hoax?

Previously, the Flying Saucer Working Party, which was operated under such secrecy that its existence was known to very few, concluded that UFOs are nothing but a hoax or ordinary objects that were misidentified.

"We accordingly recommend very strongly that no further investigation of reported mysterious aerial phenomena be undertaken, unless and until some material evidence becomes available," said the Working Party. But as per the National Archives, one division of MoD continued their work on UFO sightings in the UK.

The last report by MoD on UFO sightings was published online in 2009 that took place from January through the end of November of. As per the reports, the finding includes the detection of "a silver disc-shaped light," "up to 20 orange and red glowing lights", "a large bright silver/white ball/sphere," "three blazing gold orbs in a diagonal line in the sky."