The grandest day in the WWE calendar is fast approaching and the company is trying its level best to ensure that WrestleMania is a grand success. But has recent booking decisions by the WWE given away the outcomes of some of the marquee matches?

Here's taking a look at those WrestleMania matches whose results look pretty certain.

Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

The women's triple threat is scheduled to be the main event of WrestleMania and the women have been long deserving of the spotlight they will be getting. WWE is long moved from the days when women were featured in scanty outfits and they are now considered on an even keel with their male counterparts.

While there is no doubt that this match will be one of the most entertaining bouts on the card, Becky seems the clear favourite to come out on top. The stakes of this match changed massively when Charlotte defeated Asuka on SmackDown to claim the blue brand's women's title. This means that there could be a unified champion when the show closes on April 7.

Becky is WWE's most popular star now and the fact that she was inserted into the match after a major struggle points towards a WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan-esque moment when she stands tall – overcoming all the odds – holding two titles aloft.

Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan

Like the women's end, the men's championship title has an underdog storyline. Like in 2014, it features Daniel Bryan but unlike that WrestleMania, here Bryan is the one calling his opponent the B+ player. This year's underdog is Kofi and the WWE universe is overwhelmingly behind the New Day superstar.

Kofi has come through a long and arduous path, overcoming one challenge after the other and succeeding each time only to be thrown another gauntlet by Vince McMahon. But on the March 26 episode of SmackDown, his New Day mates Big E and Xavier Woods overcame their tag-team gauntlet challenge to send the crowd in attendance into delirium and Kofi to WrestleMania.

The path Kofi is following to the 'show of shows' has made it extremely obvious that he will walk out as the WWE Champion when the curtains are drawn on WrestleMania.

Batista vs Triple H

Batista came back to WWE television in one of the best ending segments to Monday Night Raw in years. The Hollywood star appeared on the February 25 show to ambush Ric Flair on the occasion of his birthday which infuriated Triple H. The former Evolution members had a verbal showdown to confirm their WrestleMania clash which will decide the fate of Triple H's career.

Triple H is likely to defeat Batista at WrestleMania. Triple H Instagram

This stipulation makes it fairly obvious that the 'cerebral assassin' will defeat 'The Animal'. This match will be Batista's last for the company as he always wanted a better send-off than his WrestleMania 30 main event defeat to Bryan. Triple H, on the other hand, is an integral part of the WWE machinery.

He may not be an active competitor in the ring but his matches draw huge numbers on WWE's overseas tours. Triple H is also going to be a part of WWE forever so he can always be called on to wrestle, something Batista cannot do given his Hollywood commitments.

The 35th edition of WrestleMania will be held on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.