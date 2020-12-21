WWE's final pay-per-view TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) of 2020 will be held on Sunday, 20 December, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It is the 12th event under this chronology in which it has six matches.

The last pay-per-view (PPV) Survivor Series was overshadowed by The Undertaker's farewell. However, the latest event is packed with traditional matches. Drew McIntyre versus AJ Styles and Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens' clashes are the prime attractions of the TLC.

Here is the Complete Match Card:

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Drew McIntyre (c) takes on AJ Styles (with Omos) Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Championship

2 "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt takes on Randy Orton Firefly Inferno match

3 Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) takes on Asuka and TBD Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

4 Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) takes on Kevin Owens Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Universal Championship

5 Sasha Banks (c) takes on Carmella Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

6 The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) takes on The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) (with MVP) Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship



Live Streaming:

The event will begin with the kickoff at 6E/3P and the main event will begin at &E/4p.

The TLC will be live-streamed on WWEapp. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens from Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport