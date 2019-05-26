It was a good episode of RAW produced by WWE after the Money in the Bank event. At a time when ratings were falling, this came as a great sign and now the company is expected to produce more such shows and hence, they could make a slew of important announcements next week.

If the developments of the week gone by are anything to ponder upon, we might be in for a great episode of RAW. Well, Brock Lesnar made an appearance, as did WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as well as the Champion Seth Rollins.

The upcoming episode, which will take place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri could see a number of surprises.

Bray Wyatt as Sami Zayn's attacker at Money in the Bank

There is a little bit of history to this. Sami Zayn, who was scheduled to be part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, was found hanging upside down in the backstage area. It is still unknown as to who attacked Zayn, but there are strong rumours that Braun Strowman, who is involved in a long drawn out feud with Zyan, could be the attacker.

However, in a separate development, Bray Wyatt, who has so far been the main man in the flagship show, could well be the attacker as this sets the stage for a perfect feud at the Money in the Bank event.

Goldberg might make his return

And then the biggest match of this season will be when Goldberg takes on the Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. However, the show is still two weeks away and this could well see the return of the former Universal Champion to the ring.

It should be mentioned that Goldberg lost the belt to the Beast Incarnate at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Although, it is not yet clear as to whether he is returning for that just one match or to renew the aforementioned rivalry. Since the excitement is high for the match between Undertaker and Goldberg, Phenom could well be called upon in what can set the tone of an amazing rivalry.

Rematch between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar

WWE already made the announcement that Brock Lesnar would declare his preferred World Champion as he looks to cash in the Money in the Bank contract later this week. Lesnar, who is a man of surprises, made a shock entry and won the Money in the Bank briefcase. He, later, took on both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston and now the fans want to know who will be the opponent when Lesnar does announce his preferred Champion.