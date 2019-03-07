The Show of Shows, WrestleMania is fast approaching us and hence, Fastlane, which will be the final PPV before the gala event, is generating a lot of interest. It takes place on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Cleveland and will witness as many as five titles being put on the line as the WWE universe gets into the groove for the biggest event of the year.

For starters, former SmackDown Tag Team champions, The Miz and Shane McMahon have an opportunity to win the Usos' title, while Daniel Bryan will be up against Kevin Owens to defend his WWE Championship.

There is plenty of action on RAW too as their Tag Team titles will be on the line and will be defended by The Revival against two teams – Chad Gable and Bobby Rhode as well as Ricochet and Aleister Black. It has all the bearings to be the match of the night. In the Women's segment, the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, will fight it out against Nia Jax and Tamina.

RAW is all ready for action

And then the action shifts to the much-awaited clash between Becky Lynch and Charlotte. A win for Becky here could book her slot for the Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey match at WrestleMania 35. Also, the Shield is well and truly back and they will be up against Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in what will be their first bout since their latest reunion.

Also, in one of the likely scenarios, Sami Zayn, who has been away from WWE for a while now recovering from a shoulder injury, could be making a comeback to the ring. Yes, the WWE roster is full right now, but Zayn, who is a former NXT Champions could be accommodated and this could see his return along with Kevin Owens.

Brock Lesnar is all set to make a return to WWE at WrestleMania and will put the Universal Title on the line against Seth Rollins in the marquee clash. However, Lesnar has not featured on RAW too much in the recent past and the much-anticipated feud with Rollins has not gathered as much steam. It could all change if he decides to attack Seth Rollins at Fastlane which could set up the clash just perfectly.