As the death toll continues to multiply in China, disturbing videos have emerged online that show the state of hundreds of residents living in lockdown zones turning unruly.

The city of Wuhan, which falls under the Hubei province has been under lockdown since January 23. The Communist Party of China extended the quarantine zone to the entire Hubei province, but the continued increase in the number of those infected and dying due to the novel coronavirus, tells us that the virus is not slowing down.

Millions of Chinese have been forced to stay inside their homes as even people are not being allowed to come on the roads.

The leaked videos are proof that the locals are finding it hard and the entire region could be at the point of a breakdown.

In many of the videos leaked online, locals can be seen spitting and some even licking, in order to spread saliva to contaminate places.

One video shows, angry Chinese elderly woman spitting on a pharmacist following a spat over what appears to be an argument about medicines for coronavirus. Another video shows, an angry local licking a paper and the counter area of what seems like a hospital reception.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus is highly communicable and similar to respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, it spreads from person to person in close proximity.



The coronavirus strain can easily be transmitted through sneezing or coughing. When a person sneezes or coughs, droplets of body fluids such as saliva or mucus are released into the air.

And when a person comes in direct contact with these droplets, by touching surfaces on which the infected droplets land, or touching a surface and then their face, the infection gets transferred into their body.

Doctors warn that coughs and sneezes can travel several feet and stay suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.

Such unruly behavior is a scary sight, especially considering how fast the virus is spreading.

The number of coronavirus infected cases in China is nearing 12,000. According to Chinese health authorities, the number of confirmed cases grew by 2,102 on January 31, bringing the total to 11,791 nationwide.