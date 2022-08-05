World's Richest Man Elon Musk Had To Undergo FBI's Drug Tests After Smoking Weed At Joe Rogan Interview

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he had to undergo multiple government drug tests previously. The world's richest man got drug tested by the FBI after Joe Rogan interview in 2018.

The billionaire had allegedly lighted a joint during his appearance on the Joe Rogan show.

"I had to have random drug tests and stuff after that to prove that I'm not a drug addict. They drug tested me for everything... randomly. You couldn't pick a day. It was a whole year of drug tests," said Musk during his chat with the Nelk Boys and John Shahidi on the Full Send podcast on Friday.

Musk also shared that the whole SpaceX company had to undergo the drug tests, not just him. To clarify the marijuana issue, Musk emphasized that he does not know how to smoke a joint. When asked if he is in support of psychedelics, he replied "yes", according to The South African.

Musk describes the federal response as "pretty nutty," explaining that because he runs SpaceX, which receives lucrative government contracts, the feds had to test him for a variety of illegal drugs because ganja is still illegal at the federal level, according to Marca.

The billionaire underlined that when he first started smoking marijuana, he never expected to face such criticism.

More to follow