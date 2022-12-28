World's Most Popular Porn Star Abella Danger is Obsessed With Margot Robbie; Wants to Have Sex with Suicide Squad Actress

Abella Danger has taken a likening to Margot Robbie and is quite obsessed with the Australian actress. The world's most popular porn star revealed in an interview with Barstool Sports that she would like to "get into bed" with Margot Robbie.

"Yes, it's a girl, they're really famous...it's Margot Robbie."

Danger, who has emerged as the number one watched star on Porn Hub for 2022, revealed that several male celebrities have asked her to make a sex tape with them. "I'm like...are you f**king insane? I know I'm a trusting person, how are you so trusting?"

The porn star says she would never disclose any of her escapades.

Counted Among the Most In-Demand

Danger falls in the list of the most in-demand women in the porn industry. Born into a Ukrainian-Jewish family, she was raised as a ballet and jumped into the adult-film industry after her 18th birthday.

The 25-year-old has rose in ranks, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in the industry. In 2016, Danger won Best New Startlet at the AVN Awards and in 2021, the Best Pornographic Actress. She also has her own music video Shake It which was released in 2021.

Danger has starred in hundreds of adult films and is believed to be worth around $3 million.