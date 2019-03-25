The world's largest e-waste recycling facility has opened in Dubai, a media report said.

Located at the Dubai Industrial Park, the 280,000 square feet plant will process Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), IT asset disposition (ITAD), refrigerant gas and specialised waste, the Gulf News reported on Sunday night.

The facility will utilise state-of-the-art reclamation technology, which surpasses the European Union's standards for e-waste.

It has a processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes of total integrated waste per year, of which 39,000 tonnes is e-waste.

The facility can process the entire range of WEEE from consumer and industrial to commercial and military.

The 120 million dirhams ($5 million) project is backed by the Swiss Government Export Finance Agency.

Saud Abu Al Shawareb, Managing Director of the Dubai Industrial Park, said: "The launch is a reflection of the United Arab Emirates' journey towards becoming a global platform that attracts innovative businesses and a successful model of the new green economy."