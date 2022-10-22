World's First Real Flying Car Set to Hit Roads and Skies; Alef Aeronautics Model A Worth £270,000 Can Simply Fly Over a Traffic Jam

A stunning car, which can fly, is set to hit roads and skies soon. Alef Aeronautics Model A worth Â£270,000 can simply fly over a traffic jam. The delivery of the car is expected to begin by 2025 while the company has been driving and flying its prototype since 2019.

The California-based firm stated that the booking for the car began this Wednesday. The company also claimed that their vehicle in the market can fly.

Alef Aeronautics Model A Can Simply Fly Over a Traffic Jam

It uses the existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking to get about, but Alef hopes it could travel on sky highways in the future. Described as a "solution to the issues of modern congestion", the Model A has a 200mile range on the ground and a 110mile range when flying, according to Daily Star.

Flying Mode

The Alef Model is a modern solution for both urban and rural transportation needs in the 21st century because it is the fastest and most convenient transport ever created from the point of origin to the final destination, according to Alef's CEO Jim Dukhovny.

"By enabling consumers to choose driving or flying mode, the Alef flying car allows the optimal path depending on road conditions, weather and infrastructure."

Vertical Takeoff

Beyond traffic, a vehicle with vertical takeoff and landing capability could revolutionize overland travel. The Alef Aeronautics Model A can make previously unreachable sites just a quick hop away. Imagine being able to transport yourself over any terrain without leaving so much as a bent blade of grass, according to Gear Junkie.

The company has elaborated that the vehicle has a distributed electric propulsion system, no exposed propellers, extensive software flight stabilization and safety system, elevon stabilization system, and all-wheel driving.

"Key safety components include triple to octuple redundancy of all key components, real-time thousand point diagnostics, pre-flight reject start diagnostics, obstacle detection and avoidance among others."

