World War III Fears as Putin Attends Church Ceremony With Secret Briefcase Known as 'Nuclear Football'

Russian President Vladimir Putin was pictured with the secret briefcase believed to be 'nuclear football' during the funeral of a Russian leader on Friday.

Putin was spotted at Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, paying respects to Russia's ultra-nationalist leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Secret Suitcase

During the open-casket ceremony for ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Putin was accompanied by a man in a suit carrying a briefcase, which can launch an attack remotely.

Officials had asked the people to leave the hall at the cathedral where Putin paid respects to Zhirinovsky. The Russian President held a bunch of red roses at the coffin and made the sign of the cross.

Nuclear Football Endorses World War III Fears

Putin's appearance with 'nuclear football' is endorsing the speculation of World War III while experts have stressed that the Russian President cannot be away from the nuclear briefcase amid war with Ukraine.

Putin's presence at the ceremony has shown that Zhirinovsky was close to him. Zhirinovsky, who had predicted the Ukraine war, died from the COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for weeks.

"At 04:00 on 22 February, you'll feel [our new policy]. I'd like 2022 to be peaceful. But I love the truth, for 70 years I've said the truth. It won't be peaceful. It will be a year when Russia once again becomes great," said Zhirinovsky when he last appeared before the Russian MPs.

Zhirinovsky used to call Ukraine part of Russia. "It's our territory; it's our people. It's part of our country," he said in 2018.

Putin's pictures with the 'nuclear football' came as Russian missiles struck Ukraine's Kramatorsk railway station, killing 39 people and injuring nearly 100.

Although Russia has denied the attack wreckage of the Soviet-era Tochka-U missile was recovered from the site. The station was targeted when nearly 4000 people were present at the site as they attempted to leave Kramatorsk after Russia scaled up the attack in the region.