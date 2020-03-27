Ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, the World Health Organization has been taking a number of steps to help stop the spread of the virus. Now, as part of its efforts to create awareness about the virus, the WHO is preparing to launch an app.

A 9to5Google report says a bunch of volunteer experts are involved in helping the organization launch the app called WHO MyHealth. The experts include those who were earlier with renowned software companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Pinterest, Giphy, Slack, Twitter, TikTok and WeChat. There are also those from a few other industries. The WHO MyHealth app will be compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones. The WHO is expected to unveil the app on March 30 globally.

According to the report, the WHO MyHealth app will feature a suggestion list like its WhatsApp chatbot tips to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The app will track your current location and send you alert notifications via push messages. The app will utilise technologies like Google Maps to identify whether the user came in contact with COVID-19 affected people. An online version of the app is also expected to be launched.

Hackathon event

The WHO has organised a hackathon event on March 26 to develop an app which will be able to help tackle health, economic and community-related problems caused by COVID-19.

The WHO recently launched a Microsoft Azure-powered chatbot called Coronavirus Self Checker Tool. Once opened, the chatbot asks a set of symptom-related questions and suggests guidelines to deal with the virus.

Technology giant Apple has added a feature to its AI-based voice assistant Siri to offer help. Google has launched a fully-fledged website to provide all COVID-19 related information.