As the world is waiting eagerly for the Coronavirus vaccine, Russia's Sechenov University revealed that the clinical trials of the world's first vaccine against the novel Coronavirus have been completed.

The most awaited announcement in the midst of the world pandemic came from Vadim Tarasov, who is the director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology. As per the reports, all clinical trials of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 produced by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology had started on June 18.

As reported by Sputnik News, both groups of clinical trial participants will be discharged soon. While the first group of volunteers will be permitted to leave in two-three days, the second group will be discharged on July 20.

The report, citing Citing Alexander Lukashev, the director of the Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical, and Vector-Borne Diseases at Sechenov University, said the study has been conducted to check the COVID-19 vaccine's safety when given to humans and it has been successfully completed. Lukashev said the safety regarding using the new vaccine is confirmed now and "It corresponds to the safety of those vaccines that are currently in the market."

Development Plan on Track

As reported further vaccine development plan is already in the process that will include the "complexity of the epidemiological situation" with the novel Coronavirus and to ramp up the vaccine's production.

Tarasov said that Sechenov University in Moscow has emerged as a scientific and technological research center for the COVID-19 vaccination, instead of being only an educational institution at a time when countries like Russia, the U.S., India, and Brazil are struggling to curb the novel Coronavirus spread. As per the report, he also added that the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology has worked with preclinical studies, protocol development as well as clinical trials of this new Coronavirus vaccine.

However, in June the global health monitoring body, World Health Organization (WHO) had announced that Britain's Coronavirus vaccine, developed by Oxford researchers was most advanced and as per many experts, it is the most promising candidate among others.

Here is the landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines