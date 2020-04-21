The sun is the most important source of energy on earth, and the ideal position of the blue planet in the solar system makes it the perfect place to harbour life. But Brian Cox, a popular English physicist believe that the sun will die one day, gradually resulting in the end of the earth which we live in now.

How the world will end?

Brian Cox made these remarks on his two-part film, 'Life of a Universe'. As per Cox, the sun will not live forever, and when this star dies, it will create negative impacts on all the living creatures on the earth.

"The first stars in our universe began to shine around 100 million years after the Big Bang. But it was another nine billion years before our star, the Sun, formed. But our Sun won't live forever, which will obviously have a direct impact on all life on Earth," said Cox.

Isaac Newton's second law of motion hints world end

Brian Cox believes that the concept of world end is directly connected with the second law of motion put forward by Isaac Newton. As per Cox, when things get more disordered, it will tend to decay, and this law is applicable to the universe too.

"There is a law of physics called the second law of further dynamics and, to paraphrase it, it means, on a global scale across the universe, things can only get worse. So things tend to get more disordered, they tend to decay away," added Cox, Express.co.uk reports.

A dire warning from top physicist

Paul Cally, a solar physics professor who works at the School of Mathematical Sciences in Monash believes that he knows when the sun will die. As per Cally, the sun is already halfway through there phase where this star burns hydrogen.

Cally believes that the sun will be brighter by ten percent than it is now in the next 1.1 billion years, and this phenomenon will drastically increase the temperature on earth. As the sun's luminosity gets increased by 1.4 times than its current brightness, oceans in the blue planet will get dried up, and the earth will turn into a barren land after 3.5 billion years.