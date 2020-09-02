The two-time World Cup winner and the OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe is planning to stay out of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fall series, which is beginning in the coming month, the Washington-based franchise stated in a statement on Friday.

The US international Rapinoe is among the 10 Reign footballers who are not available for the event that is scheduled to start on September 5.

Rapinoe Opts Out of NWSL

No reason was given for her decision but Rapinoe, 35, also skipped the NWSL Challenge Cup tournament in June, which was played in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The fall series features nine teams divided into three regional pods, West, Northeast and South, and playing four games each over seven weeks. Its format has yet to be announced. The NWSL scheduled the Challenge Cup and fall series as a replacement for its regular league season, which was canceled this year due to the epidemic.

