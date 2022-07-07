World Chocolate Day 2022: Interesting Facts, Unique Flavors, Quotes, Messages, and More

World Chocolate Day 2022 is here, and chocolate lovers across the globe can try out something new without any guilt feeling. The celebration is associated with the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550.

World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7 and falls on Thursday this year. It is a day loved by many people around the world. Over the years, this sweetest food item involved in its taste, shape, color, and other forms. Different types of chocolates are available in the market, from dark, white, and milk chocolates to wafers, nuts, and spreads.

On this occasion, here are some interesting facts and unique flavors with some quotes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Interesting Facts

Chocolates, especially dark chocolates, are known to be good for heart health. A large amount of raw cocoa in dark chocolate makes it a rich source of Flavanols. If consumed in moderation, this sweet food item can as a natural blood thinner and protect the heart. It is also known to be good for gastrointestinal problems and upset stomach.

White chocolate does not contain cocoa particles. It is made by mixing vanilla, sugar, and cocoa butter.

Chocolate is considered a divine food because the tree in which cocoa fruit grows is called Theobroma cacao in Greek. The English meaning of it is food for the gods.

Around 400 cocoa beans are used to make 500 grams of chocolate.

Chocolate can change a person's mood by releasing endorphins, a feel-good chemical that can make people happy.

Unique Flavors

Over the years, chocolate took many forms. There are several unique flavors available in the world. Some of them are as below:

Chilli Chocolate - As the name suggests, it is made by mixing cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sugar, and a unique chili flavor. Several famous chocolate manufacturing companies have released chocolates in this flavor. Amazonian Pink Pepper chocolate by Paul and Mike, Spicy Indian Chilli Dark Chocolate by Smoor, and Excellence Chilli Dark Chocolate by Lindt are some of them.

- As the name suggests, it is made by mixing cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sugar, and a unique chili flavor. Several famous chocolate manufacturing companies have released chocolates in this flavor. Amazonian Pink Pepper chocolate by Paul and Mike, Spicy Indian Chilli Dark Chocolate by Smoor, and Excellence Chilli Dark Chocolate by Lindt are some of them. Sea salt chocolate - This chocolate is made by mixing cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sugar, and sea salt or sea salt crystals. It is loved by people who are not very fond of sugar. Seas salt chocolate is believed to have many health benefits because sea salt is known to be more beneficial than table salt. Sea Salt Dark Chocolates are brought to the market by companies like Lindt, Mason & co., Rosemary, and Godiva.

- This chocolate is made by mixing cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sugar, and sea salt or sea salt crystals. It is loved by people who are not very fond of sugar. Seas salt chocolate is believed to have many health benefits because sea salt is known to be more beneficial than table salt. Sea Salt Dark Chocolates are brought to the market by companies like Lindt, Mason & co., Rosemary, and Godiva. Chai Chocolate - This chocolate flavor could be loved by the people who like the beverage. It is blended with original tea flavor and spices, including ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. DAGOBA Organic Chai Chocolate Bar, Farm to Bar 57% vegan milk chocolate with Indian Style Masala Chai flavor by Paul and Mike, and Chai Masala flavor by Toska are some of the tea-flavored chocolates available in the market.

Quotes

There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. â€• Linda Grayson

May your life be filled, as mine has been, with love and laughter; and remember, when things are rough all you need is chocolate. - Geraldine Solon

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. -Tom Hanks

Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive. â€• Joanne Harris.

All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt. â€• Charles M. Schulz

Messages