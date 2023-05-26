The world championship in MMA is the last stop for Reza Goodary, the world karate champion

Mohammadreza Goodary, professionally known as Reza Goodary is a martial artist who is the first Iranian fighter in the six disciplines: Karate, MuayThai, BJJ, BKFC, Grappling, MMA, and has a record of 299 professional fights.

Goodary was born December 14, 1988, and started martial arts by judo at the age of 7. It wasn't long before he was introduced to Kung Fu by a friend. Physical and mental endurance training had caused him to become a self-made man, but that wasn't enough. He needed to fight. He needed an opportunity to be able to promote himself. He did some research on martial arts and eventually found Karate. After many years of training with Kancho Hamid Soltani, one of the greatest Karate geniuses of Iran and the world, he promised him that he would soon be flying at top levels. Hard non-stop daily training turned him into the young man who set a record for 299 professional Karate fights years later. It was no longer an invincible peak in Iran for him. He had been a member of the national team for many years, winning the Super Karate League and about 20 championship titles. He had built up years of presence in Iran. Finally, at the same time as his teacher emigrated to Germany, he decided to pursue his dreams and traveled to Thailand. It took only five years in Thailand for Reza to win the World Karate Championships in Japan and Thailand, professional Muay Thai fighting in Thailand, and the World Martial Arts Masterships at Martial Arts Olympics (South Korea).

Reza was no longer the little boy who started Judo at the age of seven. Now we're talking about a young man with bags of history. He still feels he has enough potential to progress, especially given the popularity of mixed martial arts (MMA) and the emergence of outstanding heroes. He identified his next goal and wasted no time starting to practice Jujutsu, the only weakness stopping him from entering the hexagon. He trained under the supervision of Professor Celso Rolim Junior and Professor De'Alonzio Jackson, one of the leading heroes of jujutsu and MMA. With unparalleled speed, he covered one after the other, overcame the obstacles to progress, and won the prestigious ADCC, SIAM CUP, and COPA De Bangkok competitions. He proved himself and received the blue belt of Jujutsu and with it, his presence in the hexagon of dreams.

He is 2 times World Martial Arts Masterships (WMC) world champion, 2 Times Kyokushin Karate world champion, Byakuren Kaikan international champion, and ADCC Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion.

Titles and accomplishments

Full contact karate

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2012 Kyokushin Kainkan open world champion

3rd place, bronze medalist(s) 2016 Byakuren Kaikan +75 kg International champion

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2017 Byakuren Kaikan +75 kg All Japan champion

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2018 Byakuren Kaikan +75 kg All Japan champion

Brazilian jiu-jitsu

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2019 Copa de Bangkok -94.3 kg international champion

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2019 Siam Cup -94.3 kg international champion

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2020 Siam Cup -94.3 kg international champion

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2021 Siam Cup -94.3 kg international champion

1st place, gold medalist(s) 2022 ADCC +100 kg international champion

Yongmudo