The government body of the athletics is aiming to become carbon neutral by the year 2030, it mentioned on Tuesday as they recognised the sport has a significant environmental footprint.

The World Athletics stated in a statement promising to cut the carbon output by 10 percent a year, and also mentioned that it is going to cut travel and rely more on the local expertise and that all the events sanctioned by it will also have to commit to carbon neutrality targets.

World Athletics to become carbon neutral by 2030

Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics president, said that athletes and fans "expect us to be a good global citizen, to take a leadership role in issues that affect the wider world and their communities." In a 66-page document, it said that athletics, including major world championships, produced "a significant carbon footprint" and that "travel-related carbon emissions represent one of the main environmental impacts associated with sport."

It added: "Athletics is a global sport with many of the highest-level athletes coming from areas that will be most impacted by changing climate, increased desertification leading to lack of rains for crops, for example."

