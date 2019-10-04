As animal lovers celebrate today October 4, the World Animal Day, a new logo for the occasion is trending on social media and appeals for animal care are making rounds. World Animal Day embraces all animals and the unique concerns of each, in every country, to commemorate our love and respect for animals by doing something special to highlight their importance in the world.

Also the day unites the animal lovers, animal welfare movement, making it a global force to reckon with and participation is growing each year, with a huge variety of inspiring events being held in an increasing number of countries. The Day recorded 44 events worldwide in 2003 and now it has grown to an estimated 1,000 events in 100 countries, according to the official website of the event.

Aimed at animal lovers, events are organised under the World Animal Day Umbrella and they are publicized online using the World Animal Day brand and logo, said the organizers. "Participation in World Animal Day will continue to grow until it reaches and connects animal advocates in all corners of the world," said the website.

Citing some encouraging participation and messages in the past, the organizers quoted one from Africa. "Thank you once again for your inspiration and support towards this auspicious World Animal Day that continues to make a huge difference for animals in Africa and the world at large," Josphat Ngonyo, Executive Director, Africa Network for Animal Welfare. "What World Animal Day is doing for animals is truly influencing all of us in amazing ways," he added.

Amina Abaza, who heads the Society for the Protection of Animal Rights in Egypt (SPARE), has used World Animal Day to successfully lobby to include a clause on animal welfare in the new Egyptian Constitution and, recently, she submitted a Model Animal Welfare Act to the Egyptian Parliament.

An event held at Cairo University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine recently focused on widening awareness about alternatives to the use of animals in education and a film was shown about animal suffering throughout the world.

Both Animals Lebanon and AnimaNaturalis Colombia have achieved a Municipal Resolution to celebrate World Animal Day each year, to raise awareness among citizens about the ethical treatment of animals.

The Sudanese Animal Care and Environmental Organisation was able to introduce animal protection legislation in the Sudanese parliament.

In Nepal, Khageshwaar Sharma of the Himalayan Animal Rescue Trust says,"World Animal Day events encourage people to work together to sensitize communities, making them aware of the needs of animals they live among, and also of how they can improve their lives. Creating an outlook that respects all animals is a slow process and World Animal Day acts as an annual marker to measure progress."

Apart from the World Animal Day, other days related to animals include the World Day for Laboratory Animals on 24 April and World Wildlife Day on 3 March.