The greatest purpose of any entrepreneur is to achieve business success, achieve recognition, and obtain profitable results. However, as a result of the same eagerness, seeing that these aspects do not materialize in a given period can be discouraging. Many even abandon a project when they do not see immediate results.

The other side of the coin is that of young entrepreneurs like Nicanor Persano, a professional trader, who sees the business path as an aspect that involves a progressive advance, full of learning, obstacles, and even challenges. These will measure your determination and make you focus to move forward in the project you have chosen.

At only 21 years old, Nicanor is recognized as one of the leading investors in trading. In fact, he is one of the top 5 national traders in Argentina, his country of origin. Meanwhile, he is also widely recognized in other countries of the world because of sharing his experience with more than 10,000 people.

Since his youth, he decided that the investment environment would be what he would dedicate himself to after completing his studies. Constancy, perseverance, and patience were important aspects that determined his success since he assures that it is not an easy path.

Success Does Not Come in a Day

Nicanor assures that trading is similar to any other project and even pursuing a university degree. We can't expect to have our degree in a few days, it will take time to become a professional.

In this context, he emphasizes that his path was neither fast nor easy. On the contrary, to undertake his dream at the age of 19 and without advice or support from people in the environment, because he considered it impossible, was one of the biggest challenges he had to face.

However, he was determined to succeed and started working on it. Devising his own strategies, acquiring knowledge, and developing skills that allowed him to find the right path.

Knowledge with Support

Although there is not yet a university for a professional trader's degree, Nicanor has been willing not only to achieve success in the investment world but also to share it and make others experts in the field.

From this idea Alpha Pro Academy was born, the academy of which this young man is co-founder and director. It is an online space that has a community of over 3,000 students in more than 15 Spanish-speaking countries, with a common desire to become trading professionals and generate real profitability.

Maintain Clear Objectives

For Nicanor one of the most important elements in the development of any enterprise is to maintain clear objectives. Above all, because along the way, you will find those who go against your ideals or consider your steps a waste of time.

"I always remained firm in my dreams and sought to achieve my goals. I had my objectives very clear and I knew that my effort would bear fruit at some point. Following my own convictions was one of the best decisions I ever made."

At present, Nicanor has managed to achieve revenues of over 6 figures in dollars. He has positioned himself as one of the professional traders and as a leader in the financial field, thanks to his effort and hard work.

He assures that his next personal goal is to be ranked among the best investors worldwide. In addition to having the best trading startup. Aspects for which he is willing to work tirelessly.