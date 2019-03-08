The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers, stationed at Woodlands Checkpoint had uncovered five separate cases of duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were hidden in two Singapore and three Malaysia-registered cars between February 28 and March 6.
In a Facebook post, the ICA stated that those cigarettes were hidden inside different chambers of the vehicles. But the ICA officers carried out a detailed check and found the duty-unpaid cigarettes from spare tyre compartments, door panels, skirting, dashboard, fuel tank, bumper, backseats, boot panels and floorboard.
The Woodland Checkpoint officers recovered a total of 707 cartons and 1,187 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes.
The post clarified that two male Singapore drivers, three Malaysian drivers, and two female Singaporean passengers were found involved in those smuggling cases. Further investigation also revealed that all these involved individuals were aged between 20 and 50.
Later, the cases were handed over to the Singapore Custom department. Those involved vehicles used to commit such offences are liable to be forfeited.
ICA also added that "These methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts."
"Our officers work tyre-lessly to ensure that no one is spared."
As per Singapore Customs, if an offender is found committing customs offences at the checkpoints, then he or she may be offered following composition amounts:
|Type of Offence
|Composition Amount
|Failure to declare or making an incorrect declaration of cigarettes
|1st offence: S$200 per packet or per 20 sticks or part thereof2nd offence: S$500 per packet or per 20 sticks or part thereof3rd offence: S$800 per packet or per 20 sticks of part thereof
|Failure to declare or making an incorrect declaration of dutiable goods other than cigarettes
|1st offence: 10 times the duty amount2nd offence: 15 times the duty amount3rd offence: 20 times the duty amount
Subject to a minimum of S$50
|Failure to declare or making an incorrect declaration of non-dutiable goods
|10 times the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amount subject to a minimum of S$50
|Leaving Singapore in a Singapore-registered motor vehicle with less than three-quarter tank full of motor fuel this applies to petrol, CNG and petrol-CNG supply tanks. With effect from 1 April 2019, the three-quarter tank rule will also apply to all Singapore-registered diesel-powered vehicles.
|A. Motor Vehicles (Sedan, SUV, MPV, Hatchback, Convertible, etc.)1st offence: S$1002nd offence: S$300
3rd offence: S$500
B. Large-Sized Motor Vehicles (Goods Vehicles, Trucks, Buses, Vans, etc.) with effect from 1 April 2019
1st offence: S$300
2nd offence: S$400
3rd offence: S$500
The driver may be required to turn back to Singapore to fill the fuel supply tank to three-quarter tank full before he is allowed to leave Singapore with the motor vehicle.
The driver may be charged in court if the fuel gauge of his motor vehicle has tampered.