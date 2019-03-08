The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers, stationed at Woodlands Checkpoint had uncovered five separate cases of duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were hidden in two Singapore and three Malaysia-registered cars between February 28 and March 6.

In a Facebook post, the ICA stated that those cigarettes were hidden inside different chambers of the vehicles. But the ICA officers carried out a detailed check and found the duty-unpaid cigarettes from spare tyre compartments, door panels, skirting, dashboard, fuel tank, bumper, backseats, boot panels and floorboard.

The Woodland Checkpoint officers recovered a total of 707 cartons and 1,187 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The post clarified that two male Singapore drivers, three Malaysian drivers, and two female Singaporean passengers were found involved in those smuggling cases. Further investigation also revealed that all these involved individuals were aged between 20 and 50.

Later, the cases were handed over to the Singapore Custom department. Those involved vehicles used to commit such offences are liable to be forfeited.

ICA also added that "These methods of concealment are a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts."

"Our officers work tyre-lessly to ensure that no one is spared."

As per Singapore Customs, if an offender is found committing customs offences at the checkpoints, then he or she may be offered following composition amounts: