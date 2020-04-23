The UEFA Euro 2021 Women's Championship which is going to take place in England will be held a year later in the July of 2022, the European football's governing body decided at an executive meeting on Tuesday due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Euro Women's Championship shifted to 2021

The tournament was moved after UEFA's Euro 2020 men's competition had to be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening match will be held on July 6 with the final on July 31.

The deadly virus outbreak has created havoc in the world infecting more than 2.5 million people and killing over 180,000 people worldwide. The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)