Woman's £75 Dress Falls Apart in Club; Brand 'Fat Shames' her on Complaining

A woman's Â£75 dress tore apart on the dance floor and when she complained to the brand, they replied she should have bought 'a size up.' The woman bought a sparkly party dress from online retailer Sorelle UK for New year, but all hell broke loose when the dress fell apart while dancing, almost exposing her breasts and thongs.

Derby resident, Destiny Campbell, 21, went out to party in Liverpool in the aforementioned dress and after it broke, she was forced to walk back to her hotel 'almost naked.' The size 10 woman claimed that when she brought the serious issue to the brand's knowledge, she was told by them that she should have chosen a size bigger.

Destiny noted that the website said the size medium dress was designed to fit a size 10/12. Sorelle UK, however, claimed that the fact that the dress 'broke into many pieces' would not be considered a manufacturing fault.

'My boob was falling out'

Describing the fiasco, Destiny said that she was having a good time with her friends in the club on New Year's eve when her friend signaled her to look down at her dress. "My boob was falling out of the dress. I was trying to hold the bottom bit so my boobs weren't coming out," she said.

Destiny further noted that the 'bottom skirt came apart' and everything separated. "My friend left the club with me and I was walking home basically naked, holding my boobs with my thong and bum hanging out," she said.

The brand refused to refund

Destiny then added that she was vulnerable as men were trying to 'approach and touch' her on her way back to the hotel in the 'broke' dress. "It was embarrassing and I felt humiliated," she said. Screengrabs of the conversation between the woman and brand showed they refuse to refund for the dress citing that it was not a manufacturing fault.

The brand noted in the message that it was a Rhinestone dress that needs to be a 'loose fit'. "We would have suggested [the customer] to choose the size up," the message read.

'Do I look like a fat person?'

The brand also alleged that the dress doesn't rip up in so many pieces and it looks like it was 'heavily handed.' Destiny responded by asking the brand if they're calling her fat. She also claimed that despite being size medium, she ordered the large size from the store. "You have just basically called me fat which is so wrong," she wrote.

Destiny then threatened to take the matter to the court in a bid to get her money back. She also said that she felt insulted over the insinuation that she 'handled the dress heavily,' arguing that one should be able to wear the dress and go to the club, which is exactly what she did.

The brand discontinued the dress

The brand then quipped that they never implied she was fat. They, however, noted that they will stop manufacturing the said dress because of this accident. After further arguments, the brand agreed to initiate a full refund to the woman for the 'torn' dress.

According to DailyMail, a Sorelle UK spokesman said that they advised the customer to get a size up in this dress style as it is supposed to 'droop at the back as it has a cowl back like the models on the website.' The spokesperson noted that the brand has discontinued the dress.