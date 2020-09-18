A funeral took a peculiar and shocking turn when a woman decided to jump on top of the half-opened coffin and started to twerk. The video footage that was taken by a spectator shows the young woman clambering onto a wooden coffin and also dancing to the reggae music. The clip has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the woman can be seen shaking her body over for kissing the glass window of the half-opened coffin that was placed on top of two motorbikes in the center of the road in the city of Manta, which is in the province of Manabi, Ecuador, as per reports.

Woman Twerks on Top of Coffin

A large crowd of men can be seen cheering the woman in high spirits as the music was blasting from a loudspeaker in the video. It is not at all clear how the woman is related to the deceased person but she can be seen leaning over and giving kisses on the glass panel many times.

The video that got shared on the social media platform Twitter with a caption that read, "If yo girl don't do this at yo funeral is she really yo girl." As per El Universo, the person who died was identified as 38-year-old Marlon Mero Quijije. The person was shot three in different parts of his body while he was walking neighborhood of San Jose located in Manta and got pronounced dead at the hospital.

The prosecutors thought that he was a victim of an apparent robbery and got attacked when he resisted. The Chief of Operations of the Manta District Police, Diego Bolanos, explained that six bullet holes were discovered in the area of the attack, out of which three hit Marlon. He added that Marlon had no previous criminal record. The fatal assault came after a lawyer got assassinated just some blocks away later in the week.