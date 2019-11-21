DNA tests prove that former US vice-president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden (49) did father a child with a woman from Arkansas, as per the court documents her lawyers filed on Wednesday.

Paternity suit

Lunden Roberts, a 28-year-old woman from Arkansas filed a paternity suit against Biden in May this year, seeking child support and health insurance for her baby, People reported. In the suit, she claimed that they were in a relationship and the child was born as a result.

Biden has denied the claim and agreed to take the paternity test. On Wednesday, filing the papers in court, the lawyers said, "DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff's child" and that "the defendant is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process".

'Baby Doe' is eligible for US Secret Service protection

According to the papers filed in the court, Hunter took the paternity test on November 9. The lawyers also asked the judges to seal the baby's name and other identifying details from the public record, saying it was necessary for the child's protection.

They further mentioned that 'Baby Doe' was eligible for US Secret Service protection, as he is the grandson of a former Vice President. "Baby Doe's paternity could put the child and those close to the child at risk of harm for the same reasons the Biden family is protected by the United States Secret Service," the motion said.

Not disclosing much about the alleged affair, the lawyers said, "She really does not want this to be a media spectacle" and that she doesn't want to sabotage Joe Biden's presidential campaign. They further claimed that the woman just wanted financial support from Biden. Also, regarding the baby's relationship with Bidens, the lawyers stated that Roberts is committed to Hunter Biden having the best relationship with the baby along with his family whenever they are ready.

Hunter Biden's tumultuous past

Hunter lost his mother and sister in a car accident in 1972, while he was 2 years old. He and his elder brother Beau were severely injured in the accident. Having a close relationship throughout, he lost his elder brother Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

The same year, he divorced his wife Kathleen, with whom he has three daughters: Naomi(24), Finnegan(19), and Maisy(18). In 2017, reports emerged that he was dating his elder brother's widow Hallie Biden. The report was later confirmed by the family. The couple broke up earlier this year. In May, he married a South African national Melissa Cohen, six days after they met.

The same month, Roberts filed the paternity suit stating that she was in a relationship with Hunter and the child, born in August last year was a result of that. Also, his business venture in Ukraine is under intense scrutiny.

Biden served as the non-executive director at Burisma Holdings Ltd, one of Ukraine's largest natural gas companies, when Joe Biden served as the Vice President of the United States. President Donald Trump has leveled serious allegations that Joe Biden improperly tried to help his son's business interests in Ukraine.