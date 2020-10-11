The coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak is currently spreading like wildfire around the world as scientists are working to find a cure for the deadly disease. Now, a woman who has been suffering from 'long COVID' stated that her brain is 'barely functioning' and she has been left tasting blood in her mouth. Roweena Russell, who is from the North Shields, England, and used to do headstands, cartwheels regularly said that it took her around three days to recover after she completed 6,000 steps in a day last week.

"Every day I suffer from chest and kidney pains, my heart rate is all over the place and I can constantly taste blood in my mouth which makes me feel nauseous all of the time," she said as reported by Chronicle Live. "I've had inflammation in my hands and feet and my hands have now changed shape and I've had to completely change my diet as any white carbs now leave me in agony," she added.

The woman had the deadly disease in April but six months later even though she did not have any underlying health conditions, she is still suffering from the long-term symptoms of the disease, which changed her life. Many people around the world have been left struggling with long-term symptoms of the disease. The long-term effects include lasting fatigue, memory loss, breathlessness, lack of concentration, chest pains.

Dangerous Effects of 'Long COVID'

Roweena started to display early symptoms of the virus on April 9 when she was struggling to catch her breath and also began to feel exhausted. In the next few days, she started to suffer from memory loss, felt constantly dizzy, and committed before she got exhausted and had to call an ambulance for help.

"Before COVID, I was really healthy. I used to be able to do handstands, cartwheels and I would regularly take bike rides over 60 miles and it would only take me 10 minutes to recover. Last week I walked 6,000 steps, the most I have been able to do since having the virus, and it took me three days to recover. My brain has been badly affected and is barely functioning now. I find it really hard to concentrate and focus. I'm so depleted and just feel exhausted," she said.

In September, Roweena woke up at 4 am after she got afraid for her life as she was suffering from severe chest pain before getting rushed to the hospital showing symptoms of a heart attack. After that, she has been left in pain every day and has a few days back undergone tests on her heart and also lings to get an idea about the damage the virus has caused.

She said that she is more worried that this may be her life now and she might die slowly due to the complications of sudden cardiac arrest. "Doctors and frontline staff are now better towards me. In earlier days they were unaware of 'long COVID' and we were the first cases emerging but now they have listened and taken time to understand the condition," she said. Roweena added that there is a number of people who just are not getting better after seven months.

The deadly virus outbreak has infected more than 37.2 million people globally and claimed the lives of over one million people worldwide. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.