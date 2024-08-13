Woman Sexually Assaulted at Knifepoint by Migrant at Coney Island Boardwalk as Another Held Back Her Boyfriend

A woman was brutally raped at knifepoint by a suspected migrant near the Coney Island boardwalk in New York over the weekend. Another asylum seeker allegedly fought off her boyfriend during the incident. The unprovoked assault is said to have taken place outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on Sunday around 9 pm.

The incident led to the arrest of 24-year-old David Davon-Bonilla, a Nicaraguan migrant, and 37-year-old Mexican Leovando Moreno. The victim, an unnamed 46-year-old woman, was with her boyfriend when the attack occurred. Authorities revealed that the crime happened at the intersection of Surf Avenue and 16th Street, according to insiders who spoke with The New York Post.

Migrants Rape Woman

During the commotion, Moreno allegedly hit the 34-year-old man with an unknown object as he attempted to rescue his partner. Meanwhile, Davon-Bonilla is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, who is said to live under the boardwalk.

Davon-Bonilla faces charges of first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.

His accomplice, Moreno, has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon for his actions against the male victim.

Law enforcement sources who spoke with The New York Post identified Davon-Bonilla as a Nicaraguan migrant. Police confirmed he had a previous arrest for sexual abuse, stemming from an alleged assault on a 34-year-old woman in Brooklyn last year.

According to sources, Davon-Bonilla once lived at a La Quinta Hotel on Third Avenue, which had been converted into a migrant shelter due to the recent influx of arrivals. It was at this location that he allegedly raped and sodomized another 34-year-old woman on April 23, 2023—just four months after reportedly entering the country.

The source did not explain why the suspect was allowed to stay in the U.S. following his release from that case.

Hotel Turns Criminals' Den

The hotel near the recent crime scene is close to the boardwalk, where the latest victim is believed to live, and is just a short distance from the Brooklyn Cyclones Ballpark and the original Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs location.

The area is frequently crowded with both locals and tourists. The two men were arrested shortly after separating from the couple, still near the popular walkway.

Sources familiar with the situation told The New York Post that Davon-Bonilla demanded sex from the victim, which led to the violent confrontation.

They also said that the woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital after the attack, where she was listed in stable condition. Her boyfriend declined medical treatment, according to police.

The woman, who sources say began living under the boardwalk after moving from another state, had her status as of Monday still unknown. During the assault, she was allegedly forced to the ground.

Police said Davon-Bonilla held a knife to the woman's throat during the attack, then raped her while her helpless boyfriend struggled with Moreno.

As of now, the incident remains under investigation, with further details expected to emerge in court. Although insiders who spoke with The Post identified both suspects as migrants, this has yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

However, sources said Monday that Davon-Bonilla entered the U.S. illegally through Texas in December 2022, while Moreno's path into the country is less clear.