A woman who was part of a murder plot because she hoped to get married to her own father has been jailed for 40 years, as per reports. Amanda McClure murdered her husband with the assistance of her sister, Anna Marie Chaudhary, and her father Larry McClure on Valentine's Day, 2019.

The trio killed John McGuire by hitting him on the head with a wine bottle and also injecting him methamphetamine and finally strangling him with the help of plastic. After burying the body, the woman later unearthed the body to mutilate it by driving wooden stakes through the torso.

Woman Sent to Jail for Murder of Husband

After three weeks of the killing, the woman married her father, Larry McClure. The woman pleaded guilty to the charge of the second-degree murder to the McDowell County Circuit Court. Her sister is facing a charge of first-degree murder, as per the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. McClure's father has started a life sentence for murder. During the trial, he said that his daughter was the head of the plot and she was the person who wrapped a black bag around the neck of the victim.

The presiding judge Ed Kornish told McClure to take responsibility for the murder. "After killing John, you dug him up later. When you all dug him up his body was dismembered and stakes of some kind were driven through his body. Then you reburied him – there was no reason for this," he said as reported Daily Star.

The crime came to light after Larry McClure got arrested as he failed to register as a sex offender and made a confession to the murder while he was in jail. He wrote in the confession that he did not know about his daughter's motive but alleged that she was his monthly Social Security payments. The woman said that her father had been a bad influence on her. "My dad didn't want anyone else near me. John told Larry that he loved me and we were going to get married. I wish I could bring John back. He was a good man," she stated.