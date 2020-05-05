Have you ever ordered a pair of shoes or jeans online in the size you thought would fit you best, and when you received them and tried them on, you realized that they were a tad too big or a bit too small?

Well, here's a case of a lady online shopper from Dubai who got the shock of her life when she ordered a pair of fake Apple AirPods from Amazon and received what could be the biggest pair AirPods that are way bigger than even her head, let alone ears. In fact, they are so big that they could be used for an elephant, as one social media user pointed out.

The biggest AirPods in the world?

The woman, whose name is Aleezey, took to Twitter to post the "monstrosity" that she had received and said that when she opened the package, it left her speechless.

"So today I received my AirPods from Amazon. God these are huge," she tweeted.

Of course, the woman knew that she'd ordered fake AirPods, but she wasn't expecting them to be this.

"I got the AirPods from Amazon last month. I knew they were fake because Amazon sells weird stuff, and it wasn't expensive. I was shocked not going to lie, but we move on," she added.

The lady had apparently spent nearly AED 227 or approximately $62 for the "fake" AirPods, according to a New York Times report. The real deal will cost three times as much, starting at around $159.

'Eardryer' not hairdryer

Her tweet which features a photo of the giant AirPods has received over 72,000 retweets and most users have compared the fake AirPods with a hairdryer, which is what it actually looks like.

But the lady insists "Most of you saying it''s hairdryer. But I say it's an ''eardryer."

AirPods for Elephants and giants

Many Twitter users who saw the post have commented on the tweet suggesting that the AirPods might have been made for elephants or giants.

"Airpods for elephants I guess," one user replied. Another added: "Are you kidding me? Do they make these for giants too?"

Amazon didn't reply to her tweet or the report but the tweet has since been deleted, and it instead displays the disclaimer "contains potentially sensitive content."

Now, it is not too uncommon for people to receive weird stuff when they order any "fake" or "clone" of a popular yet expensive smartphone, or any expensive smartphone accessory.

Fake Apple products and iPhone clones in particular have been a favorite with online shoppers who think they can get the "Apple feeling" without spending an arm and a leg, but they often end up losing their money, no matter how little, on a product which they will never be able to use. So use your judgment when you are shopping online, especially on sites like Wish, which give you insane 90% plus discounts and unbelievable products at prices that are "too good to be true."