Woman Plunges to Her Death from Seven-Story Mickey and Friends Parking Garage at California Disneyland

A woman tragically died after plummeting form from a seven-story Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim, California, on Saturday evening, authorities said. According to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock, officers were called to a report of a person who "jumped off or fell from" the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure around 6:50 p.m.

On arrival, police found a woman on the ground. She was treated medically before being taken to the hospital, where she was later declared dead. Investigators are still unclear on what led to the incident, which is the second of its kind in recent months. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Mysterious Death

One person who was at Disneyland tweeted that a bomb squad was called to the location about an hour after the incident to look into a black bag that had been left close to the base of the parking structure.

The woman's identity was not released. It was unclear whether she was a guest at the theme park. Also, it's unknown whether the woman was pushed from the building's roof, committed suicide, or died in a terrible accident.

Police have launched an investigation but haven't divulged anything yet. Also, Disneyland is yet to comment on the incident. However, many suspect foul play but there is no official confirmation.

The seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure was built in 2000. The garage, which can accommodate more than 10,000 cars, was the largest of its kind when it was constructed.

Local media reports that the scene has seen a number of other fatalities.

Not The First Time

In early December, a man who was the principal of an elementary school and the son of a well-known Disney musical director committed suicide by jumping to his death from the same parking structure.

Chris Christensen, 51, the principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, committed suicide in front of park visitors, including children, who had gathered to observe the yearly Candlelight Ceremony in Anaheim,

In his last Facebook post, he accused his wife Marlena of "letting her anger get the best of her," and then calling the police, putting him in jail, and then causing him to lose his job and go on administrative leave.

He was scheduled to appear in court the following day on misdemeanor counts of child endangerment and violence. However, Christensen instead decided to take his own life by jumping from the top of the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.