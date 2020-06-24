California Police is on a hunt for this woman, seen on surveillance footage who appeared to deliberately cough on the face of a one-year-old child after an argument with the baby's mother. Such acts at a time of coronavirus pandemic can potentially spread COVID-19.

The incident happened at a Yogurtland in San Jose, 50 miles south of San Francisco. The Surveillance footage showed a white woman aged about 60, who stood in front of the baby's mother, while the one-year-old, was in a stroller, according to The Nation. Police described that the suspect had a medium build, with gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt having gray vertical lines, wearing white dress pants with patterned tennis shoes.

Woman Argues With Mother

At a point, the woman got upset and argued with the mother citing that she was not maintaining social distance. That's when she removed her mask to cough on the face of the baby, not once, but several times, according to police.

Baby's mother, Mireya Mora, told KGO-TV that she believes this was a race-related incident as her family was Hispanic. She reasons that the family standing in front of the woman was white, but the lady did not yell at them.

Race-Related Act

Mora said that the lady started telling her about distance while harassing her and the child as she started speaking Spanish to her grandma. Her baby son had a mild fever after the incident, but now he is doing okay, said Mora. "I can't believe someone has the heart to do this, and why?. My child did nothing wrong," she added.

San Jose Police Dept. appealed the public to help them identify the coughing suspect, wanted on assault charges. Those with knowledge related to the issue are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit. The public can reach them at 408-277-4161.