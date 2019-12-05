Cheya Handley, who worked as a Deckhand in a yacht, admitted in court that she guzzled lots of booze and had sex with the yacht captain, as it crashed in the river while on its way from Brisbane to Gold Coast on March 3, 2018. Both of them were on official duty when the incident occurred and the case is in the courts since a year and a half.

The yacht named luxury Crystal Blue vessel crashed into another boat while Cheya Handley and the 46-year-old captain, Jeremy JJ Piggott were having sex in an inebriated state. The crash caused the company $140,000 worth of damage and it filed a lawsuit against the two for being reckless while on duty.

The woman admitted in court saying she did the wrong thing while being on duty. "Yeah, I did the wrong thing, drinking on the job. I should have known better, I screwed up big-time. We were chatting, laying down, looking at the stars and then got it on,'' reported 7News.

Captain fined

Earlier this year, the yacht captain Piggott pleaded guilty to two counts for recklessly being in conflict with his duty and was fined $4,000 and given a two-year good behavior bond. While the accident occurred, he attempted to steer the yacht via remote control, the court heard. He then lowered the boat's mast to make sure the surveillance camera didn't catch him in his sexual act.

In the Southport Magistrates Court, Cheya Handley was found guilty of one count, which is risking the safety of a person or vessel and was given a six-month $1,000 good behavior bond. Surprisingly, after the accident, Cheya Handley was fired by the company and her lawyer revealed that she has been rehired and also promoted to the next level.

She took to Facebook posting an image of the Crystal Blue and captioned it, "We've been through so much together from the start. This yacht is super special to me. I can't wait for its full brand new makeover! Bring on Summer and the good vibes."