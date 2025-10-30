Woman Charged for Grabbing Loaded Gun from Auxiliary Police Officer at Singapore's Ng Teng Fong General Hospital During Escape Attempt

A 20-year-old woman warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) was charged on Wednesday, October 29, after she grabbed a loaded revolver from an auxiliary police officer during an escape attempt on 7 July, according to court documents and police reports.

The accused, Chew Pei Xuan, pleaded guilty to using criminal force on the officer and committing theft of an item he was carrying.

The hospital admission followed a self-harm incident while intoxicated on 3 July. On 7 July, Chew attempted to exit her ward and retraced into a disabled toilet, where a nurse was unable to persuade her to open the door. The nurse alerted hospital security and the attending doctor.

Around 10 minutes later, the patient opened the door and was being guided back to her bed with an auxiliary police officer and security personnel present in the ward. At that point, Chew again tried to abscond when a nurse began searching for restraints at the bedside.

In the ensuing struggle at the ward exit, Chew broke free from the officer, reached into his holster and pulled out a revolver loaded with five rounds.

The officer and other staff wrestled the firearm away, and Chew eventually released it when the officer pried her grip loose. She later told investigators she had heard a voice telling her to escape and use the weapon on herself. She denied placing her finger on the trigger or pointing the gun at others.

A medical report from the Institute of Mental Health found Chew was suffering from borderline personality disorder and depression at the time of the incident, as well as an alcohol use disorder. Although her mental health contributed to her actions, the report concluded she was not of unsound mind.

The court ordered an assessment of her suitability for reformative training. Her next hearing is scheduled for 21 November.