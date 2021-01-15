A woman spotted in a TikTok video staring blankly at the camera broke her silence after the clip went viral. The woman identified herself as Haley Grace Phillips and claimed that she was recovering from bruised eyes after been "robbed" over the weekend. The viral clip had prompted social media users to misidentify the woman as missing teen Cassie Compton.

"Thank you, everybody, for worrying ... and also thank you for making me post a picture of me with my recovering black eyes. I was robbed this weekend. I'm fine. Okay? I am not kidnapped," Haley said in a video posted on her Instagram status. "And this my phone and I am real and this is a real account. So, everyone stop bothering me. ... I am Haley Grace."

A family member of Haley wrote on Facebook that the woman in the TikTok video was indeed her and identified her with her full name Haley Grace Phillips. "She has been missing for a few days," a family member wrote, adding that she went missing in Los Angeles, California.

Cassie Compton

The viral video sent Twitter users into a frenzy with many claiming that the woman resembled Compton, who went missing since 2014 from Stuttgart, Arkansas. This prompted Stuttgart police to investigate the video.

"We have investigators working on this right now and can't release any other information right now," Chief Mark Duke said in a statement, according to KATV.com.

The FBI's Little Rock field office told the news outlet in a statement that it was aware of the video. "We are following up on the video and taking all investigative steps, but we cannot say anything further at this time," the agency said.

Find Cassie Compton, the official Facebook group to find the missing Arkansas woman said they were aware of the TikTok video. The group urged people to contact Stuttgart police for any information.

"Ok people the voices of cassie want to thank each [and] everyone of yall who contacted an reached out to us on this matter... the video has been sent to the police [and] it is being looked at," the group said in a post. "Please join us in a prayer chain [and] pray that whomever this young girl is."

Stuttgart police are yet to make a statement confirming whether the woman in the TikTok video was indeed Haley Grace Phillips.