A woman from Melbourne allegedly smashed the head of a police officer into a concrete pavement as the constable asked her to wear a face mask. The Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton in a press conference on Tuesday mentioned that the 38-year-old woman has been charged with nine offenses after she allegedly assaulted the 26-year-old constable in Frankston near the Bayside Shopping Centre.

The officer was on patrol with another cop on Monday evening when they approached the woman and asked her to wear a mask. "After a confrontation and being assaulted by that women, those police officers went to ground and there was a scuffle," Patton stated.

Police Officer Assaulted by Woman

"And during that scuffle, this 38-year-old woman hit the head - smashed the head - of the police woman's several times into a concrete area of the ground," he added as reported by the Evening Standard. Patton condemned the incident and said, "That's someone who thinks they are above the law, they are not wearing a mask, they're approached and asked their reason why not, and then to react like that is completely over the top. It's this type of irresponsible behavior that we're going to address."

According to the police chief, the constable suffered a concussion and was missing a clump of hair after the alleged assault. He mentioned that the police are sacrificing their safety for many others. The officer was taken to the Frankston hospital and was given medical treatment. Another officer who was on patrol was also allegedly assaulted.

COVID-19 Crisis in Australia

Premier Daniel Andrews stated that the behavior of the woman was shameful. The secretary of the police union said that the incident showed how police were getting tested by people who are not obeying the coronavirus or COVID-19 restrictions.

According to reports, the woman has been fined $200 for breaching the restrictions. Police mentioned that she was bailed because of having no criminal history but is going to face court next year March.

This comes at a time when the coronavirus cases in Australia are on the rise as Victoria introduced new restrictions on Monday. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir and is currently spreading like wildfire. Scientists are working at war-like speed to find a cure as experts have been repeatedly saying that wearing a mask is a must to contain the spread of the deadly novel virus.