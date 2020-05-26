Amy Cooper is trending for the wrong reasons as a video involving her is going viral on social media. Cooper made a call to the New York Police Department (NYPD) and told that a black man was threatening her life at Central Park. Here is the truth about the claim.

Christian Cooper was at the Central Park watching birds when a woman visited the spot with her dog. As it is a rule there, Christian Cooper asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog. But instead she threatened him of reporting him to the cops. "There is an African-American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog," she told the police.

Meanwhile, as she was picking up a fight, Christian Cooper recorded the entire thing and she is heard calling 911 dispatch and saying "There's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper continued to record the video and told NBC New York that when the woman refused to leash her dog he offered to treat it so that she can put a leash on it easily. But he said that instead of that at some point, she decided to play the race card.

The video was posted by Christian Cooper's sister, Melody Cooper. So far it has been seen by 17.6M people retweeted 123K times and received 253K likes.

What Happened At The Central Park?

Amy Cooper was seen grabbing the dog's collar and moving away from him and calling the police. She lifted up the dog several times by its collar, which is clearly visible in the video. Christian expressed his disappointment and said that black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and he is just not going to participate in that, he mentioned while speaking to NBC New York.

Christian is said to have stopped recording when Amy Cooper put a leash on her dog. But by the time NYPD police made to the spot, Christian Cooper had left the place. Cops recorded it as an incident of verbal dispute and no arrests were made.

Amy Cooper also spoke to NBC New York over a phone call and accepted that she had overreacted. She apologized to everyone, especially to Christian and his family. "It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who's seen that video, everyone that's been offended...everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do," she told in the phone call.

Employer Sends Amy Cooper on Administrative Leave

After the issue became viral, the investment management company she works for has placed her on administrative leave. Her employer Franklin Templeton posted the same on his Twitter handle.

Amy Cooper has been criticized by Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue that accused her of mistreating the dog. The rescue group was referring to Amy Cooper nearly choking her dog as she grabs it by the collar. The group also clarified that Amy Cooper had adopted the dog a few years ago and after the incident has voluntarily surrendered it to them.