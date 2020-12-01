An elderly woman was arrested on the suspicion of keeping her son locked up since the age of 12, as per reports. Doctors at the New Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, alerted the cops after getting a concerning new patient on Sunday who underwent emergency surgery.

The man who had no teeth could barely speak and was wounded all over his legs, he was brought in by an ambulance after a female relative had found him in the dilapidated apartment he shared with his mother, as per reports. The relative informed the cops that she suspected something strange was happening in the home for years and on Sunday her fears got confirmed when she went inside.

Son Kept Hidden By Mother

It now appears that the mother of thwe man had kept him locked as a prisoner from the time he was a child. It's believed that the woman withdrew her son from the school when he was in Year 7 and after that, he was locked. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet confirmed that thwe woman was overprotective of her son because of a previous event in the family. The cops are investigating the matter.

The woman has denied all the charges and is going to appear in court. The female relative who found him said the woman had been taken to the hospital over the weekend so he went to visit the apartment. "It can not have been cleaned in decades, it was like stepping straight into a horror movie," she told Expressen. There the woman discovered the man sitting in a corner in the dark. He could barely answer her questions.

She claimed to have suspected the woman was abusing her son for many years. The victim has had no contact with anyone except her mother since he was 12 years old. "The mother managed to manipulate society in all the years, it is terrible that he was deprived of his whole life. The mother is guilty of this, but he has been let down by the whole society," she said as reported by the Daily Star.