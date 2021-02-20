A woman from the state of Florida taunted and threatened to shoot the FBI on a TikTok video if the federal agents ever try to question her regarding her presence on January 6 at the US Capitol. According to the US Department of Justice, the woman was arrested after the video went viral.

The woman, Suzanne Kaye of Boca Raton had been arrested over the threat to kill FBI agents who might appear on her doorstep for questioning, said the justice department in a statement.

FBI Contacted Kaye

After receiving an anonymous tip that Kaye had posted on Facebook that she attended the January 6 protest, the FBI contacted the Florida woman on January 28, said the prosecutors.

But the Kaye denied being at the Capitol. She told the FBI that she knew some people who had traveled to Washington DC on that day. Kaye then agreed to speak to the agents and gave her residential address.

However, in the viral TikTok video, she gave a very different account of her interaction with the agents. She also shared the video on her Facebook page called "ANGRY Patriot Hippie".

The Threatening Video

In the video, while drinking from a bottle of alcohol, Kaye said: "Hi friends. I'm here to let you know I need to drink. Just got a call from the FBI. They want to come to talk to me about my visit to DC on January 6th."

"I'm an American. I know my f****ng rights," she continued. Then Kaye started to threaten the FBI agents and said: "My First Amendment rights to free speech, my Second Amendment right to carry a gun, to shoot your f****ng a*s if you come to my house. So, f**k you!"

The statement from the Department of Justice did not say whether prosecutors believe that the 59-year-old Kaye attended the riot or only went to support the "Stop the Steal" protest which turned violent after Donald Trump supporters marched to the Capitol building.

The prosecutors charged her with making communication in interstate commerce that threatened to kill agents from the FBI.

However, Kaye's federal public defender, Kristy Militello, told Miami New Times in an email that the comments made by the alleged accused were protected under the First Amendment Act.

"We will vigorously defend Ms. Kaye's First Amendment right to express herself on social media and against this alleged crime. We look forward to presenting her defense at the appropriate time in court," said Militello.