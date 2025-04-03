Woman, 45, Detained Under Mental Health Act After Being Rescued from Top of Overhead Bridge Near Nex Mall

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rescued a 45-year-old woman from the top of an overhead bridge close to Nex mall on Wednesday, April 2.

AsiaOne reported that the SCDF and the police were informed of the occurrence along Serangoon Central at 2:00 pm.

A TikTok video that was shared on Wednesday showed the woman sitting on the roof of a covered overhead bridge with her legs hanging over the edge. At least ten SCDF and police officers were seen on the bridge as they attempt to reach her.

A SCDF officer eventually appeared on the bridge's roof, approaching the woman from behind and pulling her away from the brink.

SCDF said that rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team climbed onto the roof and brought the woman down to safety.

The police then took her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and placed her under arrest in accordance with Section 7 of the Mental Health Act.